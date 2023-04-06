Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 737,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,951,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 252,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 219,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

