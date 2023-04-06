Arden Trust Co Purchases 1,479 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.