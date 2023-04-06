Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.