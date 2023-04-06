Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,239 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 63,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

