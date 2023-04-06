Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,355 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises about 3.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.16% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of CACG stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

