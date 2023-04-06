Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.