Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $283.99 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.69.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

