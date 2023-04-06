Arden Trust Co Sells 12,853 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
