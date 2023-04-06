Arden Trust Co Sells 1,786 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Matson makes up approximately 2.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Matson were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

