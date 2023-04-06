Arden Trust Co Sells 2,470 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

