Arden Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $286.14 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $286.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

