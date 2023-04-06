Arden Trust Co Sells 395 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.58 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

