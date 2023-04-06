Arden Trust Co Sells 416 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after acquiring an additional 413,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

