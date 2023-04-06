Arden Trust Co Sells 4,286 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. The company has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

