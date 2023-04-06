Arden Trust Co Sells 526 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

