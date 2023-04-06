Arden Trust Co Sells 59,740 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,740 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up about 1.3% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.21% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBND opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

