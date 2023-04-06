Arden Trust Co Sells 67,065 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,065 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

