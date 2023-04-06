Arden Trust Co Sells 830 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average of $210.41. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

