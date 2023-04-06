Arden Trust Co Sells 87,865 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.45 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

