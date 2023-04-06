Arden Trust Co Sells 901 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

