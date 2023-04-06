Arden Trust Co Takes $1.36 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Announces Dividend

HLN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

