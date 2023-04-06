Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,701 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

