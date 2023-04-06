Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

