Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

