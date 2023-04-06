AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,252 shares of company stock valued at $45,560,322. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

