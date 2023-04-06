AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.