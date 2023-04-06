Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.30.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.