Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $90,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

