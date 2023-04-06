Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.