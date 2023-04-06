Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $26,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Price Performance
ED stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.
Consolidated Edison Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
