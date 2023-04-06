Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,772 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UiPath were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 14.3% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.71. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
