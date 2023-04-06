Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,893 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twilio were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after acquiring an additional 622,449 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,304. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

