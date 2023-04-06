Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

