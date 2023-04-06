Bank of America Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $168.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

