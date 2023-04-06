Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $585.84 million, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

