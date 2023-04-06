Barclays Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $162.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.46.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

