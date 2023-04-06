Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.