BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.77.

BlackRock stock opened at $656.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $690.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

