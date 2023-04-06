Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

