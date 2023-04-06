BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 267,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $4,855,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $307.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.46 and a 200-day moving average of $247.60.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

