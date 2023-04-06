BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

