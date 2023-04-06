Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.