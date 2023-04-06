Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 773,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.