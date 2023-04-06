Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.30. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,897 shares of company stock valued at $60,695,819. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

