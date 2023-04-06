Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

