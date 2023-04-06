Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 869,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,711,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 668,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 191,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

