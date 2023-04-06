Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $6.50 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.