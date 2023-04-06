Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

