Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Position Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 283.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 546,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 403,740 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 390,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

NYSE EBR opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

