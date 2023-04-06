Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,409.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 311,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,847.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,099 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.